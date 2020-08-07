Died on August 2, 2020 due to complications from a kidney stone at Frederick Memorial Hospital, Frederick, Maryland. She was born July 25, 1936 in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Jalmer and Inga Anderson. She graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Miami University of Ohio, and held a Master's degree in American History from Ohio State.She taught English at her alma mater, Fairmont High School in Kettering, Ohio for one year, after which she worked in a professional capacity for the U.S. Departments of Labor, Defense, and Education. She also worked briefly in a Congressional office and held a part-time position with the Montgomery County Federation of Teachers. She retired in 1999, after completing 17 years with Montgomery County government. In retirement she worked two years as office manager for Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County.After 34 years in Rockville, she moved to Frederick in 2002, where she became a member of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Frederick. A virtual memorial service is planned for later this Fall. She is survived by her three children, David Brian of Indianapolis, Amy Elizabeth of Baltimore, and Steven Richard of Brooklyn, New York; three grandchildren, and one great grandchild. Burial will be in her family's plot in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Her husband of 50 years, Herman Richard Menzer, Jr., died in February, 2019.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Frederick, 4880 Elmer Derr Road, Frederick, MD 21703. Janet would also want you to be sure to vote for Joseph Biden for President this November.Online Condolences can be made at