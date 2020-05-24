The Washington Post

Janet R. Morisi (nee Madden)  
(Age 82)  

Of Clinton, Maryland was unexpectedly called home to our Lord Jesus Christ on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Janet was a member of St John Evangelist Catholic Church and retired from Frederick Douglass High School as School Health Aide in 2000. She is survived by her two loving daughters, Victoria Norris (James) and Virginia McConaty (Danny). Known as "Neena", she is also survived by her five grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren as well as a host of family and friends. Janet is preceded in death by her son, Anthony D. Morisi, her first husband of 39 years, Dominic B. Morisi, and her second husband of 15 years, Edmund B. Madden. Janet will be remembered for her caring heart and ability to make everyone she met feel loved. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude's Hospital or .
Published in The Washington Post on May 24, 2020
