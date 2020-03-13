Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JANET "Gran Jan" PATTERSON. View Sign Send Flowers Notice



JANET BOWIE PATTERSON "Gran Jan"

Janet Bowie Patterson passed away at home, March 7, 2020. If you knew her, you loved her. If you knew of her, you loved her. She was fair to a fault. She rooted for the underdog. She expressed the perfect words to uplift someone and make them smile. She said, "Hi Baby!" to every child she knew. She collected thousands of recipes and never cooked one. Her favorite brownie recipe was permanently attached to the backside of her driver's license; neither of which she used. She wrote her funeral arrangements on the backside of a business card. She suffered from "FOMO-Fear of Missing Out"; this made visits to Rehoboth Beach (her happy place) exhausting! She cherished her sunroom at the farm, where she watched birds, admired flowers and guarded the holly tree from being trimmed. A life-long Washingtonian, she learned her favorite scriptures while attending National Cathedral School. Her tennis game was strong and perfected at Columbia Country Club. Janet's degrees from Centenary College and American University prepared her to teach 1st grade, which thrilled her. She LOVED boys that were "B.A.D." and delighted in every mischievous story they told. She adored being a mother to Buck/Frank (Frances), Lynne (Mike) and Blake - her favorite, according to him (Debbie), a grandmother to Tiffany McDougal, Lyndsay M Cannon (James), Ashleigh M Carlson (Chase), Hunter Patterson (Lori), Bryant Patterson, Jake Patterson, Colby Patterson and eight great-grandchildren - not bad for 87! Gran Jan secured several gravesites in Rehoboth (lovingly referred to as The Ponderosa) and will be buried there during a private, gravesite ceremony. Celebration plans will follow. In the meantime, pour yourself a drink, raise a glass and say "Cheers Gran Jan! We love you!"

