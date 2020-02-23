Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JANET SKINNER. View Sign Service Information Adams-Green Funeral Home 721 Elden Street Herndon , VA 20170 (703)-437-1764 Send Flowers Notice

SKINNER Janet Skidmore Skinner (Age 88) Of Reston, VA passed away on February 19, 2020 after a short illness. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Harlan Skinner. Her beloved children are Ginny Skinner of Winder, GA; Terri Skinner Johnson (Chandler) of Rydal, PA; and Elizabeth Skinner Williams (Jim) of Reston, VA. Also surviving are five adored grandchildren: Elizabeth Johnson, David Johnson, Jon Skinner, Rob Williams, and Emanuel Johnson. Jan was born in a suburb of Chicago in 1931 and moved to Knoxville, TN with her parents, James Edward Skidmore and Virginia Armstrong Skidmore, in 1953 after graduating from the University of Minnesota with a humanities major. She and Bob were both from Chicago but got married in Knoxville in 1954 and decided to make their home in the South. Jan always considered Knoxville home even when Bob's job took them to Birmingham, AL and Cleveland, OH. Jan was admitted to the Knoxville Junior League in 1957, starting a lifetime commitment to community service. Administration was a passion for her, and she began to chair committees. One of her early committee chair assignments was to the Planning Council for the United Way which led to Goodwill Industries coming to Knoxville. She was active in Pi Beta Phi Fraternity alumnae clubs everywhere she lived. She held multiple board positions over the years, but her final role as secretary led to the decision to move from Cleveland, OH to Gatlinburg, TN where she managed the Arrowcraft Shop. Jan started work with the Helen Ross McNabb Center in Knoxville in the late 1960s, serving on either the Center Board or the Helen Ross McNabb Foundation Board until 1998 during the years she was in Knoxville. Jan believed so strongly in the mission of the Center, and in providing the ability for people to obtain help with mental health issues that her final request was for memorial contributions to be made to the Helen Ross McNabb Center at: https://www.adamsgreen.com

SKINNER Janet Skidmore Skinner (Age 88) Of Reston, VA passed away on February 19, 2020 after a short illness. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Harlan Skinner. Her beloved children are Ginny Skinner of Winder, GA; Terri Skinner Johnson (Chandler) of Rydal, PA; and Elizabeth Skinner Williams (Jim) of Reston, VA. Also surviving are five adored grandchildren: Elizabeth Johnson, David Johnson, Jon Skinner, Rob Williams, and Emanuel Johnson. Jan was born in a suburb of Chicago in 1931 and moved to Knoxville, TN with her parents, James Edward Skidmore and Virginia Armstrong Skidmore, in 1953 after graduating from the University of Minnesota with a humanities major. She and Bob were both from Chicago but got married in Knoxville in 1954 and decided to make their home in the South. Jan always considered Knoxville home even when Bob's job took them to Birmingham, AL and Cleveland, OH. Jan was admitted to the Knoxville Junior League in 1957, starting a lifetime commitment to community service. Administration was a passion for her, and she began to chair committees. One of her early committee chair assignments was to the Planning Council for the United Way which led to Goodwill Industries coming to Knoxville. She was active in Pi Beta Phi Fraternity alumnae clubs everywhere she lived. She held multiple board positions over the years, but her final role as secretary led to the decision to move from Cleveland, OH to Gatlinburg, TN where she managed the Arrowcraft Shop. Jan started work with the Helen Ross McNabb Center in Knoxville in the late 1960s, serving on either the Center Board or the Helen Ross McNabb Foundation Board until 1998 during the years she was in Knoxville. Jan believed so strongly in the mission of the Center, and in providing the ability for people to obtain help with mental health issues that her final request was for memorial contributions to be made to the Helen Ross McNabb Center at: https:// www.mcnabbcenter.org/donatenow Jan had some health challenges over the years, but always fought to overcome any obstacles. After a debilitating stroke in 1992, she worked so hard to overcome the effects of the stroke that most people would never have known she had one. Her neurologist used to have Jan come in and address stroke victims to give them encouragement for what was possible. In 2002, Jan made the decision to move in with her daughter Elizabeth's family in Reston, VA. In this "retirement" phase of her life, she focused on exercise, reading, and spending time with her family and grandchildren. She leaves behind a legacy of laughter, curiosity, faith, and service. Jan will be remembered at a service in Knoxville, TN this summer. A full obituary may be viewed at www.adamsgreen.com Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 23, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Related Memorial Sites University of Minnesota Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close