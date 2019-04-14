Janet Elizabeth Tanner
(Age 79)
Of Vienna, passed peacefully on April 11, 2019, surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of Jesse; loving mother of Troy (Amy), Jim (Kim), Sherri (Denny) Glacken and Wesley; sister of Lois Brooke Mahoney and the late Ellen Marie Forrest; grandmother of seven and great-grandmother of seven. Visitation will be held Thursday, April 18, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Money and King Funeral Home, 171 Maple Ave. W., Vienna, VA. Funeral services will be held Friday, 11 a.m., at the funeral home. Interment following at National Memorial Park. Share a memory with the family at