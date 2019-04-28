The Washington Post

JANET WILKINSON

Pumphrey Funeral Home
300 W. Montgomery Ave.
Rockville, MD
20850-2805
(301)-762-3939
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Janet Wilkinson  

Of Silver Spring, MD, formerly of Williamsburg, VA and Lanham, MD, died suddenly on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Beloved wife of nearly 65 years of Lester F. Wilkinson, Jr.; loving mother of Debbie (Rick) Paquin, Cindi (Bob) Bonsib and Robin Wilkinson (Gene Price); grandmother of Brian, Brent and Eric Paquin, and Adam, Matt and Amy Bonsib; great-grandmother of four.
 
The family will receive friends on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at PUMPHREY'S COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Montgomery Ave. (Rt. 28, just off I-270 exit 6A), Rockville, MD, where service will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Fort Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD.
 
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 28, 2019
