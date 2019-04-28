

Janet Wilkinson



Of Silver Spring, MD, formerly of Williamsburg, VA and Lanham, MD, died suddenly on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Beloved wife of nearly 65 years of Lester F. Wilkinson, Jr.; loving mother of Debbie (Rick) Paquin, Cindi (Bob) Bonsib and Robin Wilkinson (Gene Price); grandmother of Brian, Brent and Eric Paquin, and Adam, Matt and Amy Bonsib; great-grandmother of four.

The family will receive friends on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at PUMPHREY'S COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Montgomery Ave. (Rt. 28, just off I-270 exit 6A), Rockville, MD, where service will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Fort Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD.