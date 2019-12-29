

Janet S Miller Paro Wilson

October 30, 1926 - December 15, 2019



Died naturally at her residence in Kensington Maryland. She was 93.

Born in Hagerstown, MD, Jan attended the University of Maryland, where she met and upon graduation married Joshua I. Miller (deceased), her husband of 33 years. Together they traveled, planned exceptional family trips, enjoyed antiquing, and built their home in Bethesda, MD. This home was Jan's pride and joy. She personally selected every architectural and decorative detail. Well before the trend, Josh and Jan toured buildings targeted for destruction and salvaged architectural elements for the home, making it a warm and textured place for family and friends to gather.

Jan later became a Real Estate agent with the WC & AN Miller Company, and was subsequently designated a lifetime member of the MD Board of Realtors' Million Dollar Sales Club.

After Josh's death, Jan met and married Tom E. Paro (deceased). Together they enjoyed 11 years of marriage until Tom's untimely death. Years later Jan met and married Littell E. Wilson (deceased). They enjoyed playing bridge and maintaining relationships with longtime friends.

She is survived by her son, Kent Irvine Miller (San Francisco, CA) her daughter, Kristine McGehee (Bethesda, MD) two granddaughters, Laura Chase de Formigny (Adrien) and Elizabeth McGehee, and one great-grandson, Charles-Henry de Formigny.

A memorial service will be held at National Presbyterian Church on Friday January 3, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Montgomery Hospice and the Alzheimer's Foundation.