WOLFE Janet Marie Wolfe (Age 95) Of Vienna, Virginia died of Covid-19 complications on May 20, 2020. Janet Marie Lindell was born on November 18, 1924 in Veblen, South Dakota to John and Marie Lindell. She was Valedictorian of Veblen High School in 1942. She graduated from Augustana College, Sioux Falls, South Dakota in 1946 with degrees in English and music. During much of her college years, she was fraught with worry over her three brothers, who all served in the U.S. Navy in the Pacific. She spent much of her life as a schoolteacher with various school systems in Minnesota, California, and Kansas. She was married to James Peterson in Santa Rosa, CA in 1951. They initially relocated to Emporia, KS, and then subsequently to Leavenworth, KS in 1959 when James was hired by the U.S. Department of Defense at Ft. Leavenworth. Their marriage produced two children - son, Quentin (b. 1954) and daughter, Barbara (b. 1955). They divorced in 1967. She married James Wolfe in 1975. Mr. Wolfe passed away in 1979. After retiring from her teaching career in the late 1980's, she moved to Falls Church, VA in 1994 to be closer to her daughter's family. Mrs. Wolfe was active in church activities, playing the organ, piano, and singing. During her retirement years, she greatly enjoyed travel, both domestic and foreign, spending time with her children and grandchildren, and more recently, great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Sherman, Milton, and Quentin Lindell. She is survived by her son, Quentin Peterson (Julia Olsen), her daughter, Barbara Peterson Kieffer (Mark Kieffer), her grandchildren, Joseph Cackler (Christina), John Cackler (Rebecca Siegel), Rachel Cackler Duller (Nicole Duller), and Katie Peterson. She is also survived by son-in-law, Mark Cackler, two great-grandsons, James and Henry Cackler, and many nieces and nephews. Everyone who knew Janet will remember her for her unfailingly cheery disposition and photogenic smiles, her uncanny ability to link names and faces, and her ability to make friends wherever she went. A formal memorial service will be conducted at some future date. Memorial contributions may be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church, McLean, VA; Trinity Lutheran Church, Leavenworth, KS; and Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Veblen, SD.A formal memorial service will be conducted at some future date. Memorial contributions may be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church, McLean, VA; Trinity Lutheran Church, Leavenworth, KS; and Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Veblen, SD.

