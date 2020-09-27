JANICE BERNARD



Janice Hartman Bernhard "jAN"

June 6, 1930 - September 12, 2020 "A seeking mind, a grateful heart. Now one with the trees and stars." Janice Bernhard was born in New York City, NY and grew up in Englewood, NJ. She attended the Dwight Englewood School, Smith College, Howard University, and the Washington School of Psychiatry. Jan was grateful to spend 30 years practicing a profession that she dearly loved - psychotherapy.Jan's junior year abroad in Geneva Switzerland was one highlight of her life. She skied, ascended both the Matterhorn and Mont Blanc, and traveled alone in Europe, England and Scotland with just a backpack and sleeping bag. In Switzerland, she met her longtime friend of 70 years, Jean-Jaques la Grange, who lives there still.Jan married her high school sweetheart, Berl Bernhard. They lived together for 30 years in Washington, DC where Berl worked as a lawyer. Jan dearly loved her three children, Peter, Robin and Andy, and postponed her career to be a fulltime mother. Later, Jan decided to attend Howard University and start her own career. Jan went on to develop a private practice with offices in Washington, DC, Maryland and Virginia and specialized in long-term psychotherapy. A member of the Unitarian Church since the 1950's, Jan will have a brick placed at the Thomas Jefferson Unitarian Church in Charlottesville, VA and some of her ashes placed near her twelve-year friend and partner, Mo Paul. Mom and Mo met at the Unitarian church as members of the Active Minds group. Mo was a retired naval test pilot who played the clarinet and loved to dance. The dancing years with Mo were some of Jan's happiest times. When Mo Paul died in 2016, the light went out of Jan's life. There will be a small family memorial service in Hilton Head, SC next summer where the rest of Jan's ashes will be interred with her parents, and son, David Frederic Bernhard, who died in his infancy. Surviving Jan are her ex-husband, her three children, her eight grandchildren: Aaron, Rachel, Daniel, Erica, Sam, Katie, Michael and Sera and three great grandchildren: Shane, Carter and Gabby.



