

JANICE BETH JAEGER BURNS (Age 79)



Public health advocate, Peace Corps volunteer and globetrotting adventurer. Janice Burns passed away peacefully on September 22, 2019 in Boynton Beach, FL. She was preceded in death by her father Edward and mother Mildred of Blairstown, NJ, sisters Andrea and Karen. She leaves behind four children, Thaddeus of Geneva, Switzerland and husband Ennio LoConte; Eric of Safety Harbor FL and wife Michele; Tayah of Ottawa, Canada and fiancé Marc; Alix of Washington, DC; and six grandchildren, Anthony, Katya, Natasha, Gareth, Jeffrey and Aidan.

Born July 11, 1940 in Leonia, NJ, Janice was known to light up a room from an early age with her smile, laugh, fashion sense and a curiosity about the world that would define her global path. A graduate of St. Jospeh College "62 and Boston University School of Nursing "66, she was among the first Peace Corps volunteers assigned to Malaysia in 1962. Janice deepened her committment to public health with positions at the World Health Organization, the Pan American Health Organization, Project Hope and the Aga Khan University, living and working in a number of countries including Pakistan, Columbia, Ethiopia and Venezuela. The family will hold an open house in Washington, DC on November 16, 2019. Her name will be read at Mass at Holy Trinity in Georgetown, November 16 and 17.