Janice L. Cannon
Peacefully departed this life on September 2, 2019. She is survived by her beloved husband, Carl A. Cannon; devoted sons, Paul A. Cannon (LaToya), and Robert C. Cannon; grandchildren, Rafael and Lauren Cannon; siblings, Barbara Colbert (Russell), Yvonne Cummings, Annette Benson, Earl Tinsley (Mary), Joyce Holmes, Carolyn Parker (Dave), and Sharon Scott; sister-in-law, Karen Jarvis (James); and other relatives and many friends. Visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 2210 Callaway St., Hillcrest Heights, MD. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Janice's name to the Boys and Girls Club of Bluffton (S.C.) at www.bgcbluffton.org
.