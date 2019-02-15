Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JANICE CONNALLY.



JANICE M. W. CONNALLY

June 22, 1928 - February 9, 2019



Janice Muriel Wegner, b. Milwaukee, WI, was the younger daughter of Arnold A. & Dora (née Mueller) Wegner. Graduating from the Janice Muriel Wegner, b. Milwaukee, WI, was the younger daughter of Arnold A. & Dora (née Mueller) Wegner. Graduating from the University of Wisconsin (Madison) in 1950 with a BA in Art History, she was a member of Phi Beta Kappa & Phi Kappa Phi Honor Societies, & Tri-Delta sorority. She earned her MFA from Radcliffe in 1951. She married Ernest A. Connally, PhD., (Harvard) August 28, 1951. While Dr. Connally was an Assoc. Professor of Architectural History, University of Illinois , Urbana-Champaign, they had two children. When Dr. Connally joined the National Park Service as Assoc. Director of the Office of Archaeology and Historic Preservation in 1967, they moved to Alexandria, VA.

Mrs. Connally worked at St. Stephen's School as an Art History teacher. She studied with Ross Merrill, Francesco Spicuzza, Alfred Sessler & Tony Couch, exhibiting her artwork at The Torpedo Factory, River Farm, Cosmos Club, St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Mt. Vernon Hospital, & the Alexandria YMCA. She was a member of Riverport Garden Club, Apothecary Shop, Smithsonian Women's Association, Cosmos Club (Assoc. Member), Art League, Alexandria Association, Athenaeum & MAPAPA (Mid-Atlantic Plein Air Painters Association).

On October 13, 1982, the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts held public hearings on the Compromise Additions of Statue and Flag to the Vietnam War Memorial. Mrs. Connally spoke as a citizen in support of Maya Lin's design. Freida Lee Mock, writer & director of "Maya Lin: A Strong Clear Vision" (1994), selected Mrs. Connally's eloquent & insightful testimony to include in her documentary. Decades later, Ken Burns & Lynn Novick included Mrs. Connally in "The Vietnam War: A Film by Ken Burns & Lynn Novick" (2017), Episode 10 "The Weight of Memory."

Ernest A. Connally died December 23, 1999. Janice is survived by her children Mary Connally (Robert Martini) of New York City & John Connally, PhD., (Noelle Cosentino) of Los Gatos, CA & granddaughter Miranda Martini of New York City.