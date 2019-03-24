JANICE SMITH EASON (Age 98)
Of Washington, DC, passed peacefully at her home on March 18, 2019. Janice was the beloved wife of the late Capt. John C. Eason, Jr. She is survived by her devoted nieces, Ivora Jones Tyler (Charles) and Janice Jones Hylton (William); great-nieces, Ashley Hylton and Lauren Tyler; great-great-nephew, Jace Nance. Preceded in death by her adored great-nephew, Roger G. Thurston, IV. Family will receive friends on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Shrine of the Sacred Heart, 3211 Sacred Heart Way, NW, Washington, DC. Visitation 10 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment Rock Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, www.jdrf.org
. Services by McGUIRE.