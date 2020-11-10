Janice M. Ewald, age 78, of Herndon, Virginia passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020. Janice was born September 21, 1942 in Fairmont, WV. She is survived by her husband, Richard, and other loving family members. The viewing will be open to the public, with adherence to COVID restrictions. The funeral service will be attended by immediate family only, but will be available to join via livestream at her obituary page. Please see full obituary for visitation details and how to virtually attend the funeral service at: