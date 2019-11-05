

Janice Lynn Gann (Age 73)



Of Hagerstown, MD, passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019. She was born on January 28, 1946 to the late Charles Alfred Baker and Amelia Ulrich Baker. Janice graduated from University of Maryland College Park with High Honors. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, James Edward Gann, her sons, Rev. Jaim Edward Gann and his wife, Janine and Jody Lyndon Gann, and her grandchildren, David and Sarah Gann. She was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church in Hagerstown. Family and friends are welcomed for a visitation on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Minnich Funeral Home, 415 East Wilson Blvd. in Hagerstown. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 2 p.m. with a viewing an hour prior at Concordia Lutheran Church, 17906 Garden Lane in Hagerstown. Interment will take place on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Fort Lincoln Cemetery, 3401 Bladensburg Road in Brentwood. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Concordia Lutheran Church, 17906 Garden Lane, Hagerstown, MD 21740. Online condolences may be made at: