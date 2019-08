Janice B. Greenfield

June 14, 1932 - August 9, 2019



Our matriarch, beloved mother, sister, grandmother, family member, and loyal friend may you rest in eternal peace. We will always love and miss you.

Services to be held on August 19, 2019 at the Fort Lincoln Funeral Home, 3401 Bladensburg Road, Brentwood, MD 20722. Viewing at 12:30 p.m., Services to follow.