

JANICE L. GULLEDGE "Jan"



Janice "Jan" L. Gulledge of Springfield, VA passed away on May 11, 2020. She was 72 and died from complications of Alzheimer's Disease. When Jan was born in 1948, her family resided in Chesterfield, SC. A few years later, the family moved to Northern VA when her father was appointed to the staff of Senator Olin Johnston and later to a position with the Civil Service Commission. Jan graduated from Annandale High School in 1966 and then from Radford University in 1970. After graduating from Radford, Jan began a long, successful, and satisfying career with the Department of Labor (DoL), spent mostly in the headquarters office of the Job Corps program - an important federal effort that provides basic education, vocational training, and job placement services to economically disadvantaged young people. Also at DoL, Jan met Steve, the man who loved her and who would be her husband from 1973 until her passing. Jan retired as a GS-15 senior manager in 2003. After retirement, Jan enjoyed a mix of part-time consulting work and recreational travel until she was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2012. Jan is survived by her husband, Steven Puterbaugh; her brother, William Gulledge; her sister-in-law, Nadine Gulledge; and her nephew, Ryan Gulledge. Private family viewing and funeral ceremony will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Advent Funeral Services, 7211 Lee Highway, Falls Church, VA, followed by interment at Quantico National Cemetery