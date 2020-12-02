1/
JANICE HARKINS
Janice Morefield Ridley Harkins  
(Age 73)  (DC GOVT Civil Servant Retired 44 years)   Entered suddenly unto her eternal slumber on Saturday, November 14, 2020. Survived by three sons: Keith, Vincent, and Robert IV; and one daughter Rosalyn. Ms. Harkins served the DC Department of Human Services under six DC Mayoral Administrations beginning in 1971 under first elected DC Mayor, Walter E. Washington until her retirement in March 2013. Family visitation 9 a.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Bethlehem Baptist Church of Historic Anacostia, 2458 MLK Jr. Ave., SE, Washington, DC. Due to Covid-19 pandemic, there will be a walk thru Lying in state viewing at 10:30 a.m. , and immediate family celebration of life with 50 guest only. All visitor's must wear facial mask with respect to the CDC-DCGVOT guidelines.

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 2, 2020.
