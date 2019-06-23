The Washington Post

JANICE HART (1934 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Charlie and Janice's Family....I am shocked and very sadden..."
    - Lois Bevan Powell
Service Information
Shannon Maloney Funeral Home - Port Orange
4084 Halifax Drive
Port Orange, FL
32127
(386)-760-9660
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Janice Gay Hathaway Hart  
(Age 84)  

Passed away on May 30, 2019. A retired Attorney and Senior Program Analyst for the Navy, she is survived by her partner of 40 years, Charles W. Teelon, of Daytona Beach, FL. Ms. Hart was the mother of six children, Susan G. Adair-Thrift (Cliff), Hoyt E. Hart II (Kristin), Heather A. Maxwell (Don), Jennifer L. Roberts (Chris), Robert G. Hart (Carolyn) and Melissa M. Hart-Snook (Jeff), grandmother to 12, great-grandmother to six. They were her proudest achievement. Born in Muscatine, IA on June 27, 1934, she was the third of six children of Seward and Georgia Hathaway and is survived by her sister, Susan McConaughy (Ron) and brother Robert Hathaway. She is also survived by her former spouse, Hoyt Hart (Judith). A private reception will be held at the Oceans Racquet Club in Daytona Beach Shores on Saturday, June 29.
Published in The Washington Post on June 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.