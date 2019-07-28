The Washington Post

of Olney, MD on Friday, July 26, 2019. Beloved wife of John E. Hodor; mother of John M. Hodor (Teresa), Mark P. Hodor (Stephanie) and Kimberly H. Maxwell (Robert); grandmother of Kelsey Hodor Rybak (Colin), Caiti, Kayla and Davis Hodor, Ryan, Kathryn and Brayden Maxwell and the late Nicholas Hodor; great-grandmother of Jace Rybak; sister of Marsha Whiteman and the late Beverly White. Visitation will be at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 4101 Norbeck Road, Rockville, MD on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 6 until 8 p.m., with family remembrances at 7:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Patrick's on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Arrangements by Cole Funeral Services.

Published in The Washington Post on July 28, 2019
