Janice Mary Hodor
of Olney, MD on Friday, July 26, 2019. Beloved wife of John E. Hodor; mother of John M. Hodor (Teresa), Mark P. Hodor (Stephanie) and Kimberly H. Maxwell (Robert); grandmother of Kelsey Hodor Rybak (Colin), Caiti, Kayla and Davis Hodor, Ryan, Kathryn and Brayden Maxwell and the late Nicholas Hodor; great-grandmother of Jace Rybak; sister of Marsha Whiteman and the late Beverly White. Visitation will be at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 4101 Norbeck Road, Rockville, MD on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 6 until 8 p.m., with family remembrances at 7:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Patrick's on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Arrangements by Cole Funeral Services.