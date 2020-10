Or Copy this URL to Share

Share JANICE's life story with friends and family

Share JANICE's life story with friends and family



Janice L. Jordan

Entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. She is survived by her son, Aaron Marshall; daughter, Nicole Jordan; two sisters, Jacklyn Lott and Deborah Staton; brother, Thomas Staton, Jr. and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral and burial services are private.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store