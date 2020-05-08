Guest Book View Sign Service Information Donaldson Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. 1411 Annapolis Road Odenton , MD 21113 (410)-672-2200 Service Private To be announced at a later date Donaldson Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Burial Private To be announced at a later date Crownsville Veterans Cemetery Send Flowers Notice

LEACH JANICE ILENE BUNFILL LEACH "Jan" Janice Ilene Bunfill Leach "Jan" departed this life in the early hours of Saturday, 18 April 2020, at home, in the loving embrace of her family after a long and full life. She spent a lifetime of sharing love and laughter with family and friends, had a career that she loved, traveled the world, bravely undertook many adventures, and was the most wonderful mother, wife, sister, and friend that anyone could ever have asked for. She was born on 1 August 1932 in Quaker City, Ohio, to Oscar Francis Bunfill and Alice Mae Galloway Bunfill, the third among seven children, including Bob, Opal, Shirley, Oscar Vernon (who died in infancy), Marjorie, and Larry. She graduated from Quaker City High School in 1949 and soon afterward moved to Washington, DC to work for the FBI. There she lived in an apartment with other young women whose friendships would last a lifetime. In 1955 Jan married Bob Leach and in the years to follow she was stationed with him and held various jobs at United States Air Force and Army bases around the world, including Libya, Japan, Hawai'i, Maryland, and Greece. In 1965 Jan and Bob welcomed their son Jeffrey Alan into the world and provided him with all the love and care that any child could ever want. Jan was a devoted mother, instilling in Jeff her own love of learning, adventure, travel, hard work, and friendliness. In 1968 Jan began a long career at the National Security Agency, starting as a Directorate level Executive Secretary in the 1970s. Throughout her career she served in four Directorates. Her last job at NSA was as the Executive Secretary for the NSA senior ranking General in the Operations Organization. Jan retired from NSA in 1995 after serving almost 40 years as a treasured government civilian. She loved her career and excelled at it, winning many awards and accolades over the years, the most valuable of which for her were the many friendships she made along the way. As all who knew her can attest, Jan was an unstoppable dynamo of energy. Even after retirement, her active spirit led her to work for several companies in and around DC, to return to NSA to work in the travel office part-time, to serve on the staff of the National Cryptologic Museum, and to hold various positions in the Freedom Through Vigilance Association (FTVA) as she helped organize the annual reunions. In addition, Jan worked as a travel agent; her family and friends will long remember the wonderful trips she organized for them. Jan accomplished all these things despite obstacles along the way, which she trusted God to help her overcome. When she was 28 years old it was discovered that she had a heart defect that required open-heart-surgery-a new procedure with survival rates of only 50%; she braved the odds and survived. In 2014 she suffered the loss of her beloved husband Bob. In her later years she struggled with Parkinson's Disease and other ailments, but through it all held onto her faith in God. Jan lived at the same house in Odenton, Maryland for 42 years. There she built strong friendships with dear neighbors, work colleagues, and fellow members of Faith Community Church, which she faithfully attended from its beginnings in the late 1970s until she moved to Fairfax in 2016 to be closer to her son. The home she made in Odenton was always open to many guests-family at the holidays, friends from work, Jeff's friends from school, old friends from all over the world. Jan loved nothing more than to entertain, to feed people, and to make them happy, and her home, like her heart, was always open. She was always positive and fun: those who knew her will long remember her one-liners that inspired laughter. Though she loved her home, Jan also loved to travel the world and take her family and friends with her. In her lifetime she traveled to and lived on four continents. So many of her friends and family were blessed to go with her on her perfectly-planned trips: to Alaska, Hawai'i, the Caribbean, the Gulf of Mexico, Europe, and Canada. Jan is survived by her sisters Opal and Shirley, her brother Larry, her son Jeffrey, and many beloved nieces, nephews, and friends. She was loved by all who knew her and the world is a better place for having had her in it. Given the pandemic, the family will hold a private ceremony at Donaldson Funeral Home in Odenton, MD, followed by a private burial at Crownsville Veterans Cemetery in Maryland. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to the or the Parkinson's Foundation in Jan's memory. Given the pandemic, the family will hold a private ceremony at Donaldson Funeral Home in Odenton, MD, followed by a private burial at Crownsville Veterans Cemetery in Maryland. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to the or the Parkinson's Foundation in Jan's memory. Later, when things are safer, the family will hold a celebration of life in memory of Jan.

Later, when things are safer, the family will hold a celebration of life in memory of Jan.Given the pandemic, the family will hold a private ceremony at Donaldson Funeral Home in Odenton, MD, followed by a private burial at Crownsville Veterans Cemetery in Maryland. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to the or the Parkinson's Foundation in Jan's memory. Later, when things are safer, the family will hold a celebration of life in memory of Jan. Published in The Washington Post on May 8, 2020

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

