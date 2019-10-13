Janice E. Luber
Janice passed away peacefully on January 25, 2019. Jan was born in Shenandoah, VA and moved to Washington, DC with her mother and sister in 1930. Jan married the love of her life, Joseph Luber in 1944. After living many years in Washington, they moved to the Maryland suburbs where they raised their two sons. Jan, a fabulous hostess and cook, loved entertaining friends and family. She was preceded in death by her husband Joe and beloved sister Gwen. Jan is survived by sons, John and Kurt; daughter-in-law Karen; grandchildren Clarissa and Annalise; and two great grandchildren. Services scheduled for Sunday, October 27, 2 p.m. at Oakdale Church, Olney, MD and Arlington National Cemetery, Tuesday, October 29 at 2 p.m. Donations to Montgomery Hospices www.montgomeryhospice.org
