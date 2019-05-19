The Washington Post

JANICE MARTIN

Guest Book
JANICE MEREDITH (KOENN) MARTIN  

On Thursday, May 9, 2019, Janice M. Martin was reunited in heaven with her son, sister, and parents. She is survived by many family members whom she dearly loved, especially her husband of 56 years, Dennis K. Martin; her daughters, Jen Schmidt (John), Jill O'Connor (Chris); her grandchildren, Meagan Purcell (Jacob), Allison Schmidt, Liam, and Luke O'Connor; extended family and friends. Her final days were spent surrounded by her family. Services will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 8304 Old Keene Mill Road, Springfield, VA with visitation at 10 a.m. and services to follow at 11 a.m. Interment private. Further information at:

Published in The Washington Post on May 19, 2019
