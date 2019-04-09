Rev. JANICE R. NICHOLAS
Former DC Public School Principal
On Saturday, March 30, 2019. Beloved wife of Samuel A. Nicholas; loving mother of Veronica Rudd, Valerie and Veronda Nicholas. She is also survived by six grandchildren, two sisters, three sisters-in-law, a host of other relatives and friends. On Thursday, April 11 a visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until hour of service 12 noon at the Tabernacle Baptist Church, 719 Division Ave. NE, Washington, DC 20019 Interment Saturday, April 13 in the Oak Hill Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Roseland, VA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Janice Nicholas Memorial Fund at the Friendship Public Charter School Chamberlain Campus, 1345 Potomac Ave. SE, Washington, DC 20003 Condolences to