Janice O. Rious
On Friday, April 26, 2019 Heaven opened its doors and welcomed her into the pearly gates. Janice, the daughter of Willie (deceased) and Cora Rious, mother of Treina Garris, sister of Michael (Debi) and Carole; aunt of Amber, Michael, Ashley and Amyla; sister-In-Law, Cheryl and Niece of Roselyn and Juanita Jones, many relatives and Friends. Funeral Services will be held at Bible Way Temple, 1100 New Jersey Ave., NW., Washington, DC 20001. Viewing 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Funeral Service promptly at 11 a.m. Services entrusted to Hunt Funeral Home .