Service Information Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home 1500 West Braddock Road Alexandria , VA 22302 (703)-998-9200 Memorial service 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home 1500 West Braddock Road Alexandria , VA 22302

SNEED Janice Ruth Baldauf Sneed Janice Ruth Baldauf Sneed (known fondly as Gram) recently passed away at her home in Alexandria, Virginia. Throughout her life, Jan nourished people around her with love, support, and encouragement. Family and friends loved and knew her for her great sense of humor, goodwill, and encouraging words in all circumstances. She was born November 9, 1939, in Long Beach, California to Laurence C. Baldauf and Eleanor Byrne Baldauf. Jan and her family were living in Hawaii on December 7, 1941, and she still had vague memories of hiding with her family during the Pearl Harbor attack. Jan often joked that she was the world champion body surfer from Hawaii as a 2 year old. As a Navy brat, Jan crisscrossed the country seemingly countless times, residing in places named Albuquerque, Alexandria, Arlington, Bristol, China Lake, Coronado, Long Beach, Norfolk, Pearl City, and San Diego, to name a few.After graduating from Wakefield High School in Arlington in 1957, she attended George Washington University (GWU) and she was a proud member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority and was the 1958 "Sweetheart of Sigma Chi" fraternity. Jan had firm convictions against hypocrisy, injustice, and bigotry. She was a loving mother and homemaker willingly sacrificing all to ensure her children had every opportunity to succeed. Jan worked for Fairfax County Schools as an instructional assistant in classes for children with disabilities. A voracious reader, Jan particularly enjoyed mysteries, playing board games, and going to the movies. Jan was a lifelong bridge player, participating in bridge groups in the Fairlington community and her parish church. Never a big sports fan, once the Nationals arrived that changed, and Jan became an avid Nats fan. Jan was a longtime member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church and attended mass weekly. Jan is survived by her children, Andrew Sneed (Myra), Kristin Taylor (Bernard), Kevin Sneed (Maria), Robert M. Sneed (Angela); and seven grandchildren. Janice's is also survived by her three siblings, Laurence Baldauf II, Barbara Baldauf Jamborsky, and Mary Baldauf; and her former spouse Robert D. Sneed, the father of her four children. Though too humble to admit or too selfless to realize, Jan was a great source of inspiration and an anchor in stormy seas for all those she touched. She will be sadly missed by her family and the many friends she made throughout her life. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 15 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Everly Wheatley Funeral Home in Alexandria, Va. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the First Nations Development Institute. www.everlywheatley.com

