The Washington Post

JANICE SPELLS (1939 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JANICE SPELLS.
Service Information
Pope Funeral Home Forestville Chapel
5538 Marlboro Pike
Forestville, MD
20747
(301)-568-4100
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pope Funeral Home Forestville Chapel
5538 Marlboro Pike
Forestville, MD 20747
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
9:00 AM
Beracah Baptist Church
940 Owings Rd.
Oxon Hill, DC
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Beracah Baptist Church
940 Owings Rd.
Oxon Hill, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

JANICE C. SPELLS  

Entered into eternal life on May 28, 2019 She is survived by her children, Kevin, Kirk (Alisa), Karl (Carla), Kendrick, Karen (Alfred) and Betty Jean Thomas. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Sarah Cash Carter and Clarice Cash Woods; sister-in-law, Sarah Cash-Myles; brothers-in-law, Luther James and Curtis Spells (Rhodia Mae);a host of nieces; nephews; cousins; other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Friday, June 7, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Pope Funeral Homes Forestville Chapel, 5538 Marlboro Pike, Forestville, MD and Saturday, June 8, at Beracah Baptist Church, 940 Owings Rd., Oxon Hill, MD 20745. Visitation at 9 a.m. and service at 11 a.m.

Published in The Washington Post on June 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.