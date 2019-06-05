JANICE C. SPELLS
Entered into eternal life on May 28, 2019 She is survived by her children, Kevin, Kirk (Alisa), Karl (Carla), Kendrick, Karen (Alfred) and Betty Jean Thomas. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Sarah Cash Carter and Clarice Cash Woods; sister-in-law, Sarah Cash-Myles; brothers-in-law, Luther James and Curtis Spells (Rhodia Mae);a host of nieces; nephews; cousins; other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Friday, June 7, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Pope Funeral Homes Forestville Chapel, 5538 Marlboro Pike, Forestville, MD and Saturday, June 8, at Beracah Baptist Church, 940 Owings Rd., Oxon Hill, MD 20745. Visitation at 9 a.m. and service at 11 a.m.