Of Upper Marlboro, MD, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Anthony Michael Wells; devoted mother of Deborah Wells; sister of Charles N. Goode (Linda), Jean M. McCracken (Ray); sister-in-law of James A. Wells, (Carolyn), Mary Ann Bobbitt and Godmother of Vicki Renno. She is also survived by many other relatives and friends. Janice was preceded in death by her parents Flora Pearl Chaney and Thomas Earl McDaniel. Family invites friends to Lee Funeral Home Calvert, Owings, MD 20736 on Thursday, December 3 from 2 to 5 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church - St. Joseph Center, Upper Marlboro, MD 20772 on Friday, December 4 at 11 a.m. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton, MD 20735.