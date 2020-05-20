The Washington Post

JANIE JONES

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JANIE JONES.
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Janie Jones  

Of Washington, DC fell asleep in death on May 1, 2020 from a long illness complicated by infection.
Janie is predeceased by her parents Ashbey and Louise Montgomery; and her husband, James. She is survived by her children, Jean (Earl) and Mark; and her four sisters, Josephine, Eloise, Anna Mae, and Shirley; as well as grand and great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.
Interment was held Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at National Harmony Memorial Park Cemetery, 7101 Sheriff Road, Hyattsville, MD 20785.
Published in The Washington Post on May 20, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.