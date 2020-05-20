

Janie Jones



Of Washington, DC fell asleep in death on May 1, 2020 from a long illness complicated by infection.

Janie is predeceased by her parents Ashbey and Louise Montgomery; and her husband, James. She is survived by her children, Jean (Earl) and Mark; and her four sisters, Josephine, Eloise, Anna Mae, and Shirley; as well as grand and great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.

Interment was held Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at National Harmony Memorial Park Cemetery, 7101 Sheriff Road, Hyattsville, MD 20785.