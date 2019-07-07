The Washington Post

Janie Roach

Janie H. Roach (Age 97)  

On Wednesday July 3, 2019 of Mt. Rainier MD. Loving wife of the late Thomas B. Roach. Devoted mother of Judith (James) Guntow, Kenneth Roach, Maryjane Roach, Margaret Love, and Thomas Roach Jr. She was preceded in death by her caring daughter Doris Roach. She also leaves, to cherish in her memory, eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Janie loved her family and the Mt. Rainier community greatly and they will all deeply miss her. Friends may call at Gasch's Funeral Home, P.A., 4739 Baltimore Avenue, Hyattsville, MD on Monday, July 8, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the service time at 11 a.m. Interment to be announced at a later date.
Published in The Washington Post on July 7, 2019
