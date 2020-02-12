Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JANINA "Jane" FERRETTE. View Sign Service Information Memorial Gathering 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM Villa Bella Italian Restaurant in Burke Send Flowers Notice



Janina Ferrette "Jane" (Age 79)

Of Fairfax, Virginia died peacefully surrounded by loved ones on December 15, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. Jane was born February 2, 1940 in Poland and immigrated to the United States in 1949. She spent her early years in New York where she met and married her loving husband Donald Ferrette, Sr. in 1958. Together, they had four children and moved to Northern Virginia in 1970. A longtime resident of Fairfax, Jane was a valued employee of Navy Federal Credit Union for over 25 years. Jane was a truly special lady that made everyone feel comfortable in her presence. She lived her life as a loving mother, devoted wife, a gracious friend to all who knew her, and always had a zest for life! Jane is predeceased by her daughter Patricia Ann (1964) and her beloved husband of over 50 years, Donald, Sr. (2010). She is survived by her three children (and their partners), Donald, Jr. (Shelly), Michael (Mary) and Kathleen (Kevin), her four grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and many friends whom she included as family that she loved dearly. Per Jane's request, there will be no formal funeral service. The family will be hosting a luncheon for family and friends on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Villa Bella Italian Restaurant in Burke from 12 Noon to 5 p.m. If you plan on attending, please RSVP to Michael at (703) 273-6035. Memorial contributions may be made to Capital Caring Adler Center, 24419 Millstream Drive, Aldie, VA 20105.

