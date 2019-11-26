Janismarie Hassmer (Age 99)
A long-time member of Trinity UMC in Alexandria, Janismarie entered peacefully into eternal life on Nov. 20, 2019. She is predeceased by her husband of 71 years, Elton, daughter Judith, and brother, Thornley Hoch. She is survived by children Karen (Mark), Stephen, Sr. (Susan), and James (Gail); five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and other relatives. A memorial service celebrating Janismarie's life will be held at Trinity UMC at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to one of her particular interests, the Crazy Horse Memorial Scholarship Fund, 12151 Avenue of the Chiefs, Crazy Horse, SD 57730-8900