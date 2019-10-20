

Janine Vardac



Janine Vardac was born in Paris, France in 1930, and died October 10, 2019 at Mt. Vernon hospital. She graduated from Ecole nationale superieure des Beaux-Art, Bordeaux, France in 1953, earned a BA in French studies at Michigan State University in 1961, and was awarded an MA in French studies at American University in 1969.

She taught in the Fairfax County and Alexandria high schools as a French language teacher. Her artwork was exhibited at the Falmouth Art Guild, Torpedo Factory. As a part of St. Luke's Church she bought flowers for the altar, exhibited her paintings in an art show, and supported the mission.

She was married 43 years to Dr. A. Nicholas Vardac, and is survived by sons, Michael Vardac, age 56, Eric Vardac, age 59, nephews, Graham Norby-Vardac, age 26, and Easton Norby Vardac, age 22. A Memorial will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 8009 Ft Hunt Road, Alexandria, VA 22308.

Arrangements are being handled by Demaine Funeral Home.