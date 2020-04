JAQUATHA YVONNE McKAY

In Memoriam



Through this Spring's wind and rain,

the two of us shall meet again.

You and I through God's good grace,

will reunite in that same place.

In Heaven, above, we'll be together,

Living in his Kingdom we will dwell forever.

Jackie, I shall always Love You!

Love eternally, Your husband, Roger,

children, Tawanna McColgan,

Roger L. McKay, Jr. and Family