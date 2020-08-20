1/1
JAQUELINE "Jacky" CARTMELL
1994 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JAQUELINE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

JAQUELINE CLAIRE CARTMELL "Jacky"  March 3, 1994 - August 10, 2020  
Jaqueline (Jacky) Cartmell, 26, of Arlington passed away unexpectedly in her sleep on August 10, 2020. Jacky was a fascinating person who had many friends, was a great conversationalist and was a beam of sunshine in any group. Jacky is survived by her parents, Janey Brauninger and Don Cartmell; her brothers, Edson and Tommy and her sister Jessica, all of Arlington. She is also survived by her boyfriend, Zach Burdette of Arlington and several loving aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of friends. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Murphy Funeral Homes in Arlington. A family memorial service will be held at Columbia Gardens Cemetery in Arlington. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to the Arlington Food Assistance Center (AFAC).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Murphy Funeral Homes
4510 Wilson Boulevard
Arlington, VA 22203
7039204800
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved