

JAQUELINE CLAIRE CARTMELL "Jacky" March 3, 1994 - August 10, 2020

Jaqueline (Jacky) Cartmell, 26, of Arlington passed away unexpectedly in her sleep on August 10, 2020. Jacky was a fascinating person who had many friends, was a great conversationalist and was a beam of sunshine in any group. Jacky is survived by her parents, Janey Brauninger and Don Cartmell; her brothers, Edson and Tommy and her sister Jessica, all of Arlington. She is also survived by her boyfriend, Zach Burdette of Arlington and several loving aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of friends. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Murphy Funeral Homes in Arlington. A family memorial service will be held at Columbia Gardens Cemetery in Arlington. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to the Arlington Food Assistance Center (AFAC).



