JARARD STEWART (1993 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "To the family of Jarard, I remember to this day, the first..."
    - Shelia Taylor
  • "Dear Jeannette and Nykisha, May loving memories of Jarard..."
    - Norma Hatot
  • "Jarard was one of the first people to talk to me at widener..."
    - Angelina DiScienzo
  • "Ms. Janet, We were devastated to hear the news of Jarard's..."
    - Jessica Schulken
  • "From the day you found out I was your soror, you never..."
    - Krystal Hamlet
Service Information
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home
7474 Landover Road
Hyattsville, MD
20785
(301)-322-2300
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Union United Methodist Church
14418 Old Marlboro Pike
Upper Marlboro, MD
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Union United Methodist Church
Notice
JARARD L. STEWART  

SPC Stewart, 2nd Platoon, 290th Military Police Company, Maryland Army National Guard, 26, of Cheltenham, MD, on Sunday, August 4, 2019, due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. Survived by his twin brother, Jarron; daughter, Audrey Sutton; parents, Janet and Marvin Tucker; uncle, Reginald Green; aunt, Nykol Green-Fahie; brother, Marcus Tucker; three nephews and two nieces; and a host of relatives and friends. Visitation, Saturday, August 17, 2019, 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. at Union United Methodist Church, 14418 Old Marlboro Pike, Upper Marlboro, MD. Interment private at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 16, 2019
