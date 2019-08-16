JARARD L. STEWART
SPC Stewart, 2nd Platoon, 290th Military Police Company, Maryland Army National Guard, 26, of Cheltenham, MD, on Sunday, August 4, 2019, due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. Survived by his twin brother, Jarron; daughter, Audrey Sutton; parents, Janet and Marvin Tucker; uncle, Reginald Green; aunt, Nykol Green-Fahie; brother, Marcus Tucker; three nephews and two nieces; and a host of relatives and friends. Visitation, Saturday, August 17, 2019, 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. at Union United Methodist Church, 14418 Old Marlboro Pike, Upper Marlboro, MD. Interment private at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery.