Jaren P. Doherty (Age 76)
Passed away March 10, 2020, in Hayden Idaho. Formerly from Deale, MD, until retirement to North Carolina. Career included USMC in Vietnam, Social Security Administration, Administration for Children and Families, NIH, Department of Health and Human Services and last, Deputy Assistant Secretary for CS at VA. Survived by wife, Nancy, son, Jaren, Jr., his wife Jacqueline; three granddaughters, two brothers in Idaho. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donation to Cancer Research is requested.