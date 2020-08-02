1/1
Jasneth Fay "June" Brown-Jordan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jasneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Jasneth Fay Brown-Jordan  "June"  
On Sunday, July 19, 2020, Jasneth F. Brown-Jordan. Daughter of the late L. G. and Inez Brown; and step-daughter of Yvonne Brown. Beloved wife of David G. Jordan. Mother of Wynsome Black and Dominique Jordan. Also survived by grandchild, Shayon Black; two brothers-in-law, Dr. Norman L. Jordan, Jr. and Michael D. Jordan (Barbara) and a host of many other family and friends.Viewing Monday, August 3, 2020 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at J. B. Jenkins Funeral Home,7474 Landover Rd., Hyattsville, MD 20785. Graveside Service, Tuesday, August 4, 2020, 1 p.m. at Maryland National Cemetery, 13300 Baltimore Ave., Laurel, MD 20707.www.jbjfh.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Viewing
06:30 - 08:30 PM
J.B. Jenkins - 7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville
Send Flowers
AUG
4
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Maryland National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J.B. Jenkins - 7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville
(Joseph B. Jenkins, III)
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD 20785
(301) 322-2300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved