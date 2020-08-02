Jasneth Fay Brown-Jordan "June"
On Sunday, July 19, 2020, Jasneth F. Brown-Jordan. Daughter of the late L. G. and Inez Brown; and step-daughter of Yvonne Brown. Beloved wife of David G. Jordan. Mother of Wynsome Black and Dominique Jordan. Also survived by grandchild, Shayon Black; two brothers-in-law, Dr. Norman L. Jordan, Jr. and Michael D. Jordan (Barbara) and a host of many other family and friends.Viewing Monday, August 3, 2020 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at J. B. Jenkins Funeral Home,7474 Landover Rd., Hyattsville, MD 20785. Graveside Service, Tuesday, August 4, 2020, 1 p.m. at Maryland National Cemetery, 13300 Baltimore Ave., Laurel, MD 20707.www.jbjfh.com