

JASON BARNES



On Monday, April 20, 2020, JASON BARNES, age 83, passed away peacefully at home after a recent illness. Jason Barnes was born February 28, 1937 in Wilson County, North Carolina to the late Floyd Barnes, Sr. and Clara Barnes. Jason was also preceded in death by two daughters Nikita Barnes and Jaria Oni Barnes, one sister, Annie E. Winstead, and five brothers, Eldridge Barnes, Paul Barnes, Floyd Barnes Jr., Jerry Barnes and John Wiley Barnes. Jason leaves to cherish his memory, his daughter, Velicia "Lisa" Marshall (Don), two granddaughters, Jade Marshall and Niya Marshall; two sisters, Clara Lee Coley and Marjorie Sizemore; three brothers, Willie "Tee" Barnes, Bobby R. Barnes, Carl Barnes; very close family friends; Dr. Jaye' "Sugar", Pete Speight, and a host of loving nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Jason Barnes was a cheerful man with great story telling ability. He was a kind-hearted, loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend who enjoyed working and helping others. He was a pillar of support for family and friends. The family will receive guests at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, 7474 Landover Road, Hyattsville, MD 20785 at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday May 16, 2020.