JASON DUKE

JASON RICHARD DUKE (Age 49)  
Entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. He is survived by his two sons, Michael Duke and Brandon Wright; loving parents, James and Roceal Duke; sister, Courtney Duke Foster; two nieces, Lauren and Avery Foster; uncle, Ronald G. Duke; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Henry S. Washington & Sons Funeral Home, 4927 Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue NE, Washington, DC 20019. NOTE: DUE TO COVID-19, MASKS/FACIAL COVERINGS AND 6 FT SOCIAL DISTANCING ARE REQUIRED. DURING THE VISITATION HOUR, ONLY 10 PEOPLE AT A TIME WILL BE ALLOWED IN THE SANCTUARY. Funeral Service and Interment will be private.

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 22, 2020.
