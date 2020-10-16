1/1
JASON FELLER
1981 - 2020
JASON LEE FELLER  May 4, 1981 - October 5, 2020  
Jason, age 39, was a gifted writer, journalist, marketing executive, and beloved by all who knew him. Born and raised in Silver Spring, MD, Jason was an alumni of American University and worked with USA Today; AOL; Washington Post; Yahoo; NFL.com; and Salted Stone in Monrovia CA. Jason is survived by: wife, Ursula; children Jacob and Jasmine; parents Larry and Damaris; brother Brendon (Malandra); grandparents, Mary Gonzalez, Jean and Larry Feller; aunts, Abigail Holmes, Kathy Feller (Ron), Gwen Rosenfeld (Jeffrey); cousins and nephews. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery, Montebello, CA.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

October 15, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
cecy
Friend
October 15, 2020
My Precious Son no words could ever convey the endless pain your passing has evoked. However despite this horrific pain and sadness I am so blessed that you my Son had touched so many lives. You were a man who loved life, family and friends from all walks of life. The words spoken and written of you have brought me incredible pride and humbleness. You are and will forever be my little boy who loved to play everything and a Father dedicated and devoted to his children, you would do anything for them. Thank you Son for your Legacy, I will forever be proud to call you my Son. I miss you and love you Papito with all my heart. Goodbye Son till we see each other again in God’s divine home.
Damaris Feller
Mother
October 14, 2020
Jason was as genuine as one could be. In college he was hilarious goofy at his core but also shockingly perceptive. He would rap in his car sometimes it would go on for a half hour. It wasn’t his calling but he was passionate about it.
As a man he demonstrated a selfless side and a faith that could not be broken by illness or let down When we were in our 20s I enjoyed hanging out with him. In my forties I look up to him as a man who fought and taught us all what really was important. Love faith and hope. I wish his whole family peace in their pain knowing that in his short years he lived a better and more respectable life than men who were given double the amount of time. God bless you bud.
Greg Wool
Friend
October 14, 2020
There are really no words - I am sorry for your pain is all I can offer !
Deeply sorry - Love Duane Hunt
D Hunt
Friend
