JASON LEE FELLER May 4, 1981 - October 5, 2020
Jason, age 39, was a gifted writer, journalist, marketing executive, and beloved by all who knew him. Born and raised in Silver Spring, MD, Jason was an alumni of American University and worked with USA Today; AOL; Washington Post; Yahoo; NFL.com
; and Salted Stone in Monrovia CA. Jason is survived by: wife, Ursula; children Jacob and Jasmine; parents Larry and Damaris; brother Brendon (Malandra); grandparents, Mary Gonzalez, Jean and Larry Feller; aunts, Abigail Holmes, Kathy Feller (Ron), Gwen Rosenfeld (Jeffrey); cousins and nephews. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery, Montebello, CA.