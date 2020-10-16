Jason was as genuine as one could be. In college he was hilarious goofy at his core but also shockingly perceptive. He would rap in his car sometimes it would go on for a half hour. It wasn’t his calling but he was passionate about it.

As a man he demonstrated a selfless side and a faith that could not be broken by illness or let down When we were in our 20s I enjoyed hanging out with him. In my forties I look up to him as a man who fought and taught us all what really was important. Love faith and hope. I wish his whole family peace in their pain knowing that in his short years he lived a better and more respectable life than men who were given double the amount of time. God bless you bud.

Greg Wool

Friend