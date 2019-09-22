The Washington Post

JAVON McCARGO

Service Information
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC
20019
(202)-399-3600
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Notice
Javon Pierce McCargo  

Departed this life on September 12, 2019. He is survived by his mother, Sally McCargo, son, Kaden Howe McCargo, sister, Donita Caldwell, aunts, Carol A. McCargo and Saundra Cottingham, uncles, Gary Perry, Tyrone Carelocks and Willie Cottingham, cousin, Elgin McCargo and a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Road, NE. Interment Ft. Lincoln Cemetery.
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 22, 2019
