

Javon Malik Prather (Age 24)



Our beloved Javon Prather was a Specialist of the Maryland National Guard, B Co., 1st Battalion, 175th Infantry Regiment. He was tragically taken from us at the age of 24 on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Springfield, Virginia.

Javon comes from a large family who loves him deeply. He is survived by his wife, Janelle Sonja Prather his beloved parents Shavon Prather and Khari Williams; his step daughter Amaya Brown; his brothers Kuran Prather, Nikko Prather, Khamari Williams, and Maleek Young; his sister Ashlynn Williams. He is also survived by a host of loving relatives and friends.

There will be a viewing held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Shepherd Park Christian Church, 7900 Eastern Ave. NW, Washington, DC 20012 followed immediately by the funeral service. An interment at Parklawn Memorial Park in Rockville, MD will follow the service.