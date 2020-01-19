Jay Ky Beam
Of Rockville, MD died peacefully at his home on January 16, 2020 at the age of 93. He was the beloved husband of Jane (Yozaitis) Beam of 69 years; loving father of his four children, Jill Kougl (Doug) of Spicewood, TX, Lisa O'Brien (Howard) of Clarkston, MI, Jay C. Beam (Eileen) of Springfield, VA and Karen Leder (Ethan) of Bethesda, MD. He also has nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He retired as a US Navy submarine commander and later as a chief strategist in submarine tactical missiles at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Lab. He was an avid golfer and bridge player. He volunteered at the Navy Memorial and Saint Elizabeth Catholic Church. The family will receive friends at Saint Elizabeth Catholic Church, 917 Montrose Road, Rockville, MD on Tuesday, January 21 from 12 noon to 1 p.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 1 p.m. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the United States Navy Memorial, 701 Pennsylvania Ave, NW, Washington, DC 20004 or at https://www.navymemorial.org/general-donation
