

JAY JEFFREY BROWN, SR. (Age 61)



Dedicated husband, father, paramedic, educator, and community ambassador passed on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at INOVA Loudoun Hospital Center in Leesburg, Virginia with his wife, Mary by his side.

Jay's vocation, spanning more than 45 years, centered on emergency medical services, fire, emergency management, and education. Throughout his career, Jay impacted patient care and was involved with responses and at the local, regional, state, and national levels. Jay's lengthy list of awards and accolades is a clear demonstration of his endless drive to improve not only the emergency medical services provided in Loudoun County, Virginia, but across the National Capital Region.

He was predeceased by his parents, Chris A. Brown and Rita Thomas Brown.

Jay is survived by his loving wife Mary Maguire and his son Jay Jeffrey Brown, Jr.; as well as numerous family and friends.

A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at St. Theresa's Catholic Church, in Ashburn, Virginia with Rev. Richard Guest officiating; reception to follow at The John Patton, Sr. Hall in Sterling, VA.

