

Dr. JAY E. SLOTKIN

January 13, 1943 ~ October 10, 1997



Jay:

While you are gone over 20 years, your presence in our lives remains as strong as ever. We continue to keep your memory alive both in thoughts and in actions, in your mold. We love you beyond words and we miss you deeply, especially as your grandchildren grow and accomplish milestones in their lives--all things we would love to share with you and hope that you are able to see from wherever you are.

Our deepest love, David, Sharon, Jayme, Ben, Jon, Ellie and Brooke