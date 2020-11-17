

Jay Alan Gershen

Jay Alan Gershen, 74, who had a 43-year career in higher education, died November 12, in Denver, CO. Gershen was president of Northeast Ohio Medical University, held executive roles at the University of Colorado at Denver and was on the UCLA School of Dentistry faculty. He was a long-standing board member and Executive Committee member of Research!America. In 1982, through a Robert Wood Johnson Fellowship, he worked on health policy and legislation on the House Energy and Commerce Committee. Memorial contributions may be made to Research!America, Box 222451 Chantilly, VA 20153-2451 or to the NEOMED Foundation, 4209 State Rt. 44 PO Box 95, Rootstown, Ohio 44272. Private burial.



