JAY STUART GOLDBLOOM (Age 88)
Of Washington, DC, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at his home. Jay was born in Baltimore, MD on March 6, 1932. He was an entrepreneur in the DC metro area, most notably, he owned the former Potomac Paint Centers located in Maryland and Virginiaa. Jay was a history aficionado and his favorite pastime was photography. He is survived by his wife Martha Dickey; son John Goldbloom and husband Brad Ferris; daughters Adrienne and husband Robert Merrill, Christin Dickey; grandchildren Lucy and Zadoc Bond; and siblings Ellen Kight and Donald Goldbloom. The family has elected to have a private service.