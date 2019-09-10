On September 7, 2019, Jay Lester Smith passed away in Bethesda, MD. A lifelong Washingtonian, Jay was a graduate of Georgetown University, and retired from the Federal Government where he worked as an International Trade Division Director with the U.S. Department of Commerce. He loved history, especially the American Civil War; sailing; shooting sporting clays; fishing; cooking; travel; fine wines; and his wife Wendy of 36 years. Services will be on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Joseph Gawler's Sons, 5130 Wisconsin Ave. NW, Washington, DC. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the American Battlefield Trust designating the Memoriam gift for Jay L. Smith.